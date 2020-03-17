Global Cloud Gaming Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Gaming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

In 2018, the global Cloud Gaming market size was 45 million US$ and it is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cloud Gaming volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cloud Gaming market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Market by Product Type:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Market by Application:

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

