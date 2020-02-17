Global Cloud Gaming Market In Depth Research with Forecast 2025 by Industry Size, Key Players, Solutions and Deployment Analysis

Cloud Gaming Market was valued at USD 1060.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 4901.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.45% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. The improved gaming experience presented by cloud gaming drives the market growth.

Scope of Global Cloud Gaming Market Reports –

Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming. There are mainly two types of cloud gaming, one which is based on streaming video and the other based on file streaming. Additionally this is comparatively new way of gaming that’s offers the player combined play across multiple devices. The main benefit of cloud gaming is that the company can upgrade the games without having to concern as much about the capabilities of users’ computers.

Global cloud gaming market report is segmented on the basis of type, platform, service type and region. Based upon type, cloud gaming market is classified into public, private and hybrid. By platform, cloud gaming market is divided into smartphones, PCs and others. By service, cloud gaming market is divided into video streaming and file streaming.

The regions covered in this cloud gaming market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cloud Gamingis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Cloud Gaming Market Reports–

Some major key players for global Cloud Gaming market are, NVIDIA Corporation, Ubitus Inc., Simplay, LiquidSky Software, Inc., RemoteMyApp, IBM, Hatch Entertainment Ltd., Cloudzen, Sony Corporation, ParsecCloud Inc., Microsoft, Crytek GmbH, Amazon Web Services Inc., Blade (Shadow), Samsung Electronics, GameFly, Inc and Google Inc.

