Global Cloud Fax Services Market Is 461.89 Million USD In 2018

Cloud Fax Services is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. Cloud fax services are services that use the internet to send and receive faxes. Cloud fax services transmit email messages with attachments as faxes to actual fax machines or other digital fax services.

The services can be hosted onsite as a private cloud solution or can be fully hosted offsite, or an organization can deploy a hybrid model. Messages are encrypted before they are sent, during processing, and during transfer, making this option as secure as a standalone fax machine. As with fax servers, this model reduces infrastructure overhead and paper-based workflows.

This report focuses on the Cloud Fax Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OpenText

eFax Corporate

Softlinx

CenturyLink

Biscom

Esker

Concord Technologies

XMedius

Retarus

Otelco

TELUS Business

Evolve IP

CallTower

mFax

Nex-Tech

Integra Group

MyFax

HelloFax

Nextiva vFAX

RingCentral Fax

MetroFax

Sfax

Market Segment by Type, covers

Subscription-Based Service

Pay-Per-Use Fax Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual and home office

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

