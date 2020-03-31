Global Cloud Discovery Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The demand for cloud discovery solution and services is expected to be driven by several factors, such as applications running in the dynamic Information Technology (IT) environment, growing adoption of multi-cloud environment, and increasing need to efficiently manage the security of IT infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Cloud Discovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
The key players covered in this study
BMC
Servicenow
Puppet
Mcafee
Cisco
Qualys
Ciphercloud
Zscaler
Netskope
ASG
Alienvault
Certero
Connectwise
Iquate
Movere
Nephos Technologies
Nuvalo
Perpetuuiti
Varmour
Virima
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecommunication and ITES
Retail and Consumer Goods
Government and Public Sector
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Travel & Hospitality
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
