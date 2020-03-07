Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blackberry Limited

Harman International

Verizon Wireless

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Delphi Automotive PLC

Tomtom International Bv

Ericsson AB

Airbiquity Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management Application

Infotainment System

Over the Air (OTA) Updates

Telematics

ADAS

Other Services (Shared Mobility, In-Car Data Service, Etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.