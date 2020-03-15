Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Top Players like Siemens, PTC, Oracle, SAP, Autodesk

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Product life cycle management (PLM) is a process or system used to manage the data and design process associated with the life of a product from its conception and envisioning through its manufacture, to its retirement and disposal. PLM helps to manage the entire lifecycle of a product efficiently and cost-effectively. Today, manufacturers increasingly need to share product data with stakeholders both inside and outside the organization (including engineering, operations, quality, procurement and marketing).

Cloud product lifecycle management is the process of managing the entire lifecycle of cloud services of a product from inspection, engineering, design, and manufacture, to service and disposal of manufactured products.

The cloud-based product lifecycle management market is moderately fragmented with the presence of several software providers. Due to the growing demand for large-scale process software, several manufacturers are improving and enhancing their product offerings to offer innovative and customized products. Competitors in the product data management software market are introducing new and innovative products due to the need to offer differentiated products and attain competitive advantage.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dassault Systemes

Siemens

PTC

Oracle

SAP

Autodesk

Arena

Aras

Infor

Accenture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collaborative product data management (cPDM)

Computer-aided design (CAD)

Digital manufacturing (DM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Portfolio Management

Product Data Management

Collaborative Design and Engineering

Customer Management

Compliance Management

