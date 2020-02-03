Global Cloud Backup Market-Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019-2023

ARCognizance’s Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers Analysis of “Cloud Backup Market”.

Cloud backup, also known as online backup, is a strategy for backing up data that involves sending a copy of the data over a proprietary or public network to an off-site server. The server is usually hosted by a third-party service provider, which charges the backup customer a fee based on capacity, bandwidth or number of users. In the enterprise, the off-site server might be owned by the company, but the chargeback method would be similar.

An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise’s other applications, data deduplication, and customer support.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the cloud backup market in this region.

Over the next five years, Cloud Backup will register a 26.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5100 million by 2023, from US$ 1270 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Backup market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Cloud Backup Market Segmentation by product type:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

Cloud Backup Market Segmentation by application:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Cloud Backup Market.

• Acronis International GmbH

• Asigra Inc.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc

• Carbonite, Inc.

• Code42 Software, Inc.

• Datto, Inc.

• Druva Software

• Efolder, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Iron Mountain Incorporated

• Microsoft Corporation

• Veeam Software

