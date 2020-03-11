Global Clinical Trial Management System Market 2025 : DATATRAK, MasterControl, DZS Software Solutions, ArisGlobal

The report, titled “Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Clinical Trial Management System Market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

A Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research.

The classification of Clinical Trial Management System includes Enterprise CTMS and Site CTMS. And the proportion of Enterprise CTMS Type in 2017 is about 85%.

Clinical Trial Management System is widely used in Pharma & Biopharmaceutical, Medical Device industry. The most proportion of Clinical Trial Management System is used in Pharma & Biopharmaceutica, and the proportion is about 40%.

In 2018, the global Clinical Trial Management System market size was 700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1370 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Trial Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Trial Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL

Bioclinica

IBM

Veeva Systems

ERT

DSG

Forte Research Systems

MedNet Solutions

Bio-Optronics

DATATRAK

MasterControl

DZS Software Solutions

ArisGlobal

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise CTMS

Site CTMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Trial Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Trial Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Trial Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

