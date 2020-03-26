Global Clinical Research Services (CRS) Market Transportation, Packaging and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Clinical Research Services (CRS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

This clinical research services procurement research report offers a predictive analysis of the critical cost drivers and the current supply market trends that will facilitate a better understanding of the market from the cost perspective.

The offset of chronic ailments, increase in aging demography, and augmented spend potential are paving the way for the development of newer drugs and treatments. Consequently, the pharmaceutical industry is increasing their adoption of various clinical research services to develop new drugs while the healthcare industry is seeking services to make the treatments more affordable.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Research Services (CRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Research Services (CRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Labcorp

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Parexel

PRA

PPD

CRL

ICON

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Early Phase Services

Late Phase Services

Other Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer

Cardiovascular

CNS

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other Diseases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Research Services (CRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Research Services (CRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Research Services (CRS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

