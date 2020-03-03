Global Clinical Nutrition market was valued at USD 44.1bn in 2017 and is estimated to cross USD 60bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR around 4.65%. Key Players are Abbott Nutrition and Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Groupe Danone, GlaxoSmithKline, Hospira, Inc., Nutricia North America and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Description

The Global Clinical Nutrition market was valued at USD 44.1bn in 2017 and is estimated to cross USD 60bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR around 4.65%. Clinical nutrition primarily incorporates the two scientific field nutrition and dietetics. It aims to offer treatment of medical disorders caused due to improper diet or body’s incapability to absorb the nutrients available in the normal diet. Clinical nutrition products consists clinical foods and dietary supplements which have been categorized as pharmaceuticals and are delivered either through parental or enteral feeding for metabolic disorders.

End User –

The geriatric population with weak digestive systems and paediatrics are major clinical products demand bearers in the market.

Market Dynamics –

This industry is considered to highly competitive with only a handful of companies with majority share. The aging population, rise in number of malnutrition patients, accelarating birth rate and premature births are few major factors that have contributed in the growing demand of the clinical nutrition products. The increase in number of diabetic patients has provided an opportunity in identifying and targeting a larger consumer base for various clinical nutrition products. This has been a major driver for growth in US market. Increasing acceptance and adoption of infant and child nutrition due to increasing disposable income in developing countries, increased preterm birth in high income countries etc. are some drivers which are responsible for growth of clinical nutrition market.

Some of the restraint that challenge the growth of this market are less awareness about new products, high prices of novel product options, stringent FDA regulations and market volatility. Lack of uniform reimbursement of policies, complexities in patient compliance are also factors that are hindering the growth of clinical nutrition products.

Market Segmentation –

The global clinical nutrition market consists of various market segments that contribute to the total market value. The market has been segmented on the basis of various therapeutic areas where it is needed, various ingredients that are present in the product, the route of administration and the end-user of the product. The therapeutic areas which are mainly considered are protein maldigestion, malabsorption, diarrhoea, diabetes, short bowel movement, GI tract impairment, acute lung injury. Acute respiratory distress etc. The segmentation on basis of ingredients includes amino acids, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and others. The route of administration covers parental and enteral mode of administration and lastly the segmentation on basis of end users consists application in infants, children, adults and geriatric population. It has been found that enteral mode of administration for clinical products holds around 30% of the market share, higher than the parental mode of administration because only patients with gut malfunctioning are fed by parental mode, the rest are fed using the enteral mode of administration.

Geographic Analysis –

The global clinical nutrition market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific region(China, India, Japan, Australia and others), Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and rest of the Europe), North America(USA, Canada and Mexico), Middle East and North Africa and Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and others). With the Asia-Pacific market being the fastest growing market at a CAGR of around 9% with major contribution from markets in China and India. The North America clinical market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Germany being the market leader in European market is also estimated to show considerable growth.

Key Players –

Abbott Nutrition and Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Groupe Danone, GlaxoSmithKline, Hospira, Inc., Nutricia North America, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Baxter Healthcare, Nestle Health Sciences are some major Players that are present in the market.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Market Analysis for global clinical nutrition market

Market definition along with key drivers, prospective opportunities and restraints

Clinical Nutrition market current trends and Market forecasts from 2017-2025

Porter’s Five forces Analysis of the market

Analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the market on both global and regional scale

Competition and Major companies in the market

Technology development and R & D status

Strategic and critical Success factor analysis of the key players

Regional Analysis for Clinical Nutrition market includes:

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

