Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Mass spectrometry is an analytic technique with high specificity and a growing presence in laboratory medicine. Various types of mass spectrometers are being used in an increasing number of clinical laboratories around the world, and, as a result, significant improvements in assay performance are occurring rapidly in areas such as toxicology, endocrinology, and biochemical genetics.

Clinical mass spectrometry uses the mass spectrometry technology for diagnostic purposes. Employed by medical labs, clinical mass spectrometry is used to diagnose metabolism deficiencies, to determine whether biomarkers or enzymes are present, and for toxicology testing.

The global production of the Clinical Mass Spectrometry is about 1931 units, North America is the largest production region, and the North America occupies about 63% of the market share. The second largest region is Europe, the region occupies about 25% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 10% market share in 2015. The largest company is Thermo Fisher, it occupies more than 26% of the market share, and the second largest company is AB Sciex (Danaher).

The largest consumption region is North America, it occupies about 46% market share in 2015, the second largest region is the Europe, it occupies about 32% market share, and the smallest consumption region is ROW, the consumption rate in China is about 6% in 2015.

In the last five years, the Clinical Mass Spectrometry has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types LC-MS and GC-MS, the LC-MS occupies about 81% market share in 2015, in the application region, it mainly used in the Clinical Research, it occupies about 74% market share in 2015; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Clinical Mass Spectrometry market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Clinical Mass Spectrometry business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Clinical Mass Spectrometry market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Clinical Mass Spectrometry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

LC-MS

GC-MS

Segmentation by application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Clinical Research

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher

AB Sciex (Danaher)

Waters

Agilent

Bruker

Perkin Elmer

Shidmazu

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clinical Mass Spectrometry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Clinical Mass Spectrometry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clinical Mass Spectrometry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clinical Mass Spectrometry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Clinical Mass Spectrometry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry by Players

Chapter Four: Clinical Mass Spectrometry by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market Forecast



