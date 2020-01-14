Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Report Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through SWOT Analysis By 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Analysis By Top Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are primarily used to coordinate activities among physicians, nurses, clinicians and other healthcare staff.A growing dependency on IT in the healthcare sector has led to the adoption of clinical communication and collaboration solutions in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world.

Need to address communication inefficiencies in healthcare organizations, advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies, and adoption of next generation alarm management platforms are major factors driving revenue growth of theglobal clinical communication and collaboration market. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increasing number of enterprises providing a wide range of clinical communication and collaboration solutions.

The key players covered in this study

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS

TIGERTEXT

Intelligent Business Communication

Cisco Systems

Jive Software

Microsoft

EVERBRIDGE

PerfectServe

Uniphy Health Holding

Spok

NEC

Ashfield Healthcare Communication

Ascom Holding

Patientsafe

Voalte

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Labs

Hospitals

Physicians

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Communication And Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Communication And Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Communication And Collaboration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.