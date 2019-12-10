Global Clean Label Ingredients Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Clean Label Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Clean label refers to food products containing natural, familiar, simple ingredients that are transparency, organic to free-from artificial/synthetic ingredients, non-GMO and even locally grown.

The sale revenue of clean label ingredients producers over 500 million USD are Givaudan, IFF, ADM, Symrise and Firmenich. The market share of most manufacturers is less than 10% of global market.

The global Clean Label Ingredients market is valued at 9569.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Clean Label Ingredients market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Givaudan

IFF

Firmenich

Symrise

Takasago

Mane

Cargill

ADM

DuPont

Kerry Group

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Sensient Technologies

Groupe Limagrain

Chr. Hansen

Brisan

Dohler

Huabao

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Chenguang Biotech Group

Synthite Industries

DDW

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Colors

Natural Flavors

Starch & Sweeteners

Natural Preservatives

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Snacks & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Ready Meals & Prepared Foods

Bakery

Beverages

Other

