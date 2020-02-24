Global CLA Supplements Market: Analysis by Latest Trends, & Need, Growth Factors 2028

“The Latest Research Report CLA Supplements Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Consumers are inclined towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasingly participating in fitness activities that enhance well-being. They wish to use products that promote well-being, eat natural and organic foods and consume health supplements, alongside following special diets. Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a fatty acid found in dairy and meat products. It is a popular dietary supplement which helps in weight loss, building muscles and losing fat, controls type 2 diabetes and promotes exercise endurance and others. CLA supplements also help in preventing diabetes, heart diseases, inflammation, osteoporosis and several types of cancer. It also reduces fat in the abdominal area. CLA is found in dairy and animal fats, such as lamb, beef, eggs and others. An independent study published in the International Journal of Obesity stated that CLA reduced abdominal fat in obese men by increasing basal metabolic rates. In other words, CLA supplements help the body to convert food into energy more efficiently. Thus, dietary supplements containing CLA boost metabolism and reduce body fat.

Reasons for Covering CLA Supplements Market

Rise in popularity of wellness trends, growing demand for dietary supplements due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and expanding online sales channels are some of the major factors expected to propel the CLA supplements market in near future. Additionally, growing demand for natural and organic products owing to rise in concern about side effects associated with synthetic additives used in supplements, new product developments and increasing lifestyle diseases are some of the other factors that will upsurge the demand for CLA supplements. However, side effects associated with CLA supplements, increasing FDA challenges with regard to dietary supplements — such as CLA supplements and immune health supplements — lack of awareness about the consumption of the product in developing countries and the fact that an overdose of this supplement can lead to adverse side effects, are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the CLA supplements market in near future.

Global CLA Supplements: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form type, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Capsules/ Soft Gels

Tablets/Pills

Powder

Syrup

Other

On the basis of application, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Weight Management

Cardiovascular Health

Immune System

Sport Nutrition

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global CLA supplements market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Pharmacies & Drug Stores Independent Health Stores

Online Retailer

Global CLA Supplements Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global CLA supplements market are Evlution Nutrition Company, RSP Nutrition Company, NOW® Foods Company, SAN Corporation, ALLMAX Nutrition Company, MRM Company, Nutrex Research Inc., FINAFLEX Company and others.

Consumers are switching from low-priced brands to premium supplements and advanced technologies. This, coupled with the introduction of novel products in the market and expanding demand for nutritional supplement will drive the growth of the global CLA Supplements market during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers will leads to increasing preference for premium products and major key players are investing in research and developing activities to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to further boost the CLA Supplements market during the forecast period.

Global CLA Supplements Market: Key Developments

Various products developed from animals, such as meat and dairy products, contain an incredible amount of nutrients. The new super nutrient found in these meat and dairy products is CLA that helps in suppressing inflammation in muscles, joints, bones, brain and other organs. Additionally, according to an independent study, CLA supplements speed up metabolism and accelerate the process of fat reduction.

The CLA is emerging as a potential ingredient in dietary supplements for weight management globally, as there has been an increase in the prevalence of obesity rates in western as well as developing countries. CLA supplements are also known for various other health benefits, such as muscle strengthening, fight against cancer, improve metabolic function and others.

Opportunities for Global CLA Supplements Market Participants

Increase in penetration of CLA supplements in developing countries, expanding demand for omega-6 fatty acids for increasing metabolic rates and advancements in product offerings are the factors due to which the CLA supplements market’s revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, companies are adopting aggregation marketing strategies to expand their customer base and accelerating e-commerce growth is the primary factor creating opportunities in the CLA supplements market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

