Global Citrus Pectin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Citrus pectin is a polysaccharide naturally found in the cell walls of the peels of citrus fruits. Citrus pectin has unique properties to stabilize water transportation, thereby it is used as a texturizing and gelling agent in a variety of food products.

Citrus Pectin are mainly classified into the following types: High Methoxyl Pectin and Low Methoxyl Pectin, they are classified by the degree of esterification (DE). If DE is greater than 50%, it is HM pectin, otherwise it is LM pectin. HM pectin is the most widely used type which takes up about 73.6% of the total sales in 2018.

Citrus Pectin have wide range of applications, such as Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, etc. And Food & Beverages was the most widely used area which took up about 89% of the global total in 2018.

The global Citrus Pectin average cost is influenced by the global trend. The average cost will be in increasing trend if the price of raw materials rises. The global Citrus Pectin market is valued at 982 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1489 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2018 and 2025.

Europe is the largest region of Citrus Pectin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 40% the global market in 2018, while Asia-Pacific and North America were about 22%, 25%.

EU, Brazil, Mexico etc. are now the key production countries of Citrus Pectin. There are a few vendors developing Citrus Pectin in China, such as Andre Group, but its production scale is relatively small. Japan has not any scale producers, thought its consumption scale is above 1700 metric tons every year.

Global citrus pectin is mainly monopolized by several pectin companies from European and American. These companies are CP Kelco and Cargill headquarters in American, their production base in Germany / Brazil / Denmark and Germany / France/Italy. Danisco located in Denmark, be purchased by DowDuPont, its production base in Denmark/Mexico/Brazil/Czech Republic. Herbstreith & Fox KG located in Germany, and Obipektin located in Switzerland, be purchased by Naturex. The largest pectin manufacturer in Asia is Andre Group Co. Ltd, located in China. Top 5 took up more than 88% of the global market in 2018. CP Kelco, DowDuPont (Danisco), Cargill, Herbstreith & Fox, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

