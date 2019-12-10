Global cis-3-Hexenol Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on cis-3-Hexenol Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

cis-3-Hexenol also known as leaf alcohol, this is a colorless oily liquid with an intense grassy-green odor of freshly cut green grass and leaves. It is produced in small amounts by most plants and it acts as an attractant to many predatory insects. It’s not only used in the fragrance of floral fragrance, but also in the flavor of fruit and mint. It can be used to activate floral, fruity and minty days. And the head of the flavor.

The global production of cis-3-Hexenol increased from 1786 tons in 2014 to 1994 tons in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.79%. In 2018, the global cis-3-Hexenol market is led by Japan. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global cis-3-Hexenol market is valued at USD 91.82 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 102.85 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.63% between 2018 and 2025.

In 2018, more than 67.29% of cis-3-Hexenol worldwide is used for flavor and fragrance industry. while 23.16% is used as food flavoring and 9.55% is used in household products.

The main players in the global cis-3-Hexenol industry include ZEON, NHU, ShinEtsu, IFF and Firmenich. In particular, ZEON, NHU and ShinEtsu are the main players in the global synthetic cis-3-Hexenol. Firmenich, Sharp Mint, Nectar and Arora Aromatics are major players in the natural cis-3-Hexenol. According to GIR research, ZEON is the global market leader. In 2018, ZEON has a global market share of 47%.

Worldwide consumption of flavor and fragrance products is expected to grow at an average annual rate of about 3.5% over the next five years. The potential for growth is greater in China, Other Asia and Oceania (especially India, the Philippines, and Thailand), and the Middle East than in the comparatively mature markets of North America, Western Europe, and Japan. GDP growth, urbanization, the expansion of the middle class, and increased demand for consumer products will drive consumption growth in developing countries. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for cis-3-Hexenol. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions.

