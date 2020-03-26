Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Size, Share, Overview, Emerging Trends, and Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

Due to the unhealthy lifestyle among people in consumerist cultures, pollution, and various reasons, the number of people suffering from respiratory disorders and chronic diseases is rising. Among these, a common one is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This obstructive lung disease characterized by long-term breathing problems and poor airflow. When a disease becomes common, and the number of people suffering from it goes up, so does the market offering treatment for it. The major factor driving the growth of market COPD treatment is the increasing number of adult smokers. Due to environmental pollution, the number of rapidly growing asthma patients is increasing the growth of the COPD market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market that measures huge elevation in this market between 2016 and 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of market structure with the forecast for next years and provides insights into factors affecting the market growth. Analyzing the market on the basis of various factors, it evaluates the market with current market size and future potential regarding growth. Profiling various key players in the market, the report discusses their activities and observes competitive developments like joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, strategic alliances, and research and developments (R & D).

Key Players

The key players in global COPD market are

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GSK

Merck Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Latest Industry News

Pulmonx® Corp. has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System for treating severe emphysema patients. The Zephyr Valve is the first minimally-invasive device approved in the USA for treating emphysema patients. 30 JUNE 2018

The FDA’s Pulmonary Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee has voted 16-3 against recommending GlaxoSmithKline’s mepolizumab (Nucala) as an add-on treatment to inhaled corticosteroid-based maintenance treatments that claim to reduce flare-ups in patients with COPD. 25 JUL 2018

Segmentation

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market has been segmented into medicines, treatments, types, and lastly region.

On the basis of medicines, this market has been segmented into antibiotics, bronchodilators, combination inhalers, inhaled steroids, oral steroids, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, and theophylline.

The treatment-based segmentation of market comprises of oxygen therapy, lung transplant, bullectomy and others. Bullectomy is the surgical process for the removal of a bulla, which is a dilated air space in the lung parenchyma.

The regional segmentation of global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market covers The Americas (North America & South Americas), Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among the Americas, North America is the bigger market for COPD, than South America due to advanced medical facilities and more investment in this region, the biggest local markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. North America is the largest market among all regional markets.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is the bigger market, than Eastern Europe. Although the market in whole Europe is decent and steady in Western Europe, the cream of Europe market in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK). Europe is the second largest market for COPD.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the high density of population and improving medical facilities in some countries of this region. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for COPD. The biggest markets in the Asia Pacific are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific. In the MEA region, the market is small due to poor or limited infrastructure and less investment in health care. However, due to hookah smoking, the number of people suffering from COPD is sizable. In this region, the biggest markets are Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

