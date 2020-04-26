Global Chromatography Solvents Market 2019-2026 focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers and Opportunities

Chromatography is a technique used for the analysis, separation and purification of complex mixtures. With the advent of advanced chromatographic techniques, such as high performance liquid chromatography, (HPLC), ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), flash chromatography, and hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography there has been several enhancements in the property of the solvents used in these techniques. Derivatization solvents such as silylation, alkylation, acylation, and ion pairing solvents are being used in the analytical chromatographic procedures to enhance the separation process.

Global chromatography solvents market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018-2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In application, preparative chromatography is highly used because it helps to purify and collect molecule of interest from all other contaminants in the sample for future use.

In type, non-polar solvents are growing at the highest CAGR because they are used more often than polar solvents.

In end user, cosmetic industry segment is growing with highest CAGR rate because of the rising consumer incomes and changing lifestyles, the demand in the cosmetic industry is growing.

In technology, HPLC segment is growing with highest CAGR because used to test both the raw materials and the finished goods unlike other technological methods.

Top Players:

Merck KGAA

Avantor Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Columbus Chemicals

Elite Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd

Biosolve Chimie

Gfs Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Orochem Technologies Inc.

Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Romil Ltd.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Scharlab,S.L

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Tedia Company Inc.

VWR International, LLC

Waters.

Market Segmentation

By Application (Analytical Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), Type (Polar Solvents, Non-Polar Solvents), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Industry, Academics and Research, Environmental, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Beverage), Technology (LC, HPLC, UHPLC, GC, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The chromatography solvents market is segmented into four notable segments such as Application, Type, End User, and Technology.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into analytical chromatography and preparative chromatography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polar solvents and non-polar solvents.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology industry, academics and research, environmental, cosmetic industry and food and beverage.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into LC, HPLC, UHPLC, GC, and Others

