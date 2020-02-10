Global Chromatography Resins Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Chromatography Resins Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chromatography Resins Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market. Advancements of the emerging markets and various emerging industrial verticals like pharmaceuticals are expected to help this industry to maintain a steady growth in the next few years to come.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Other

