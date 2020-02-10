Global Chromatography Resins Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Chromatography Resins Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chromatography Resins Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market. Advancements of the emerging markets and various emerging industrial verticals like pharmaceuticals are expected to help this industry to maintain a steady growth in the next few years to come.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Tosoh Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pall Corporation
Purolite Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Repligen Corporation
Avantor Performance Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin
Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin
Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin
Affinity Chromatography Resin
Protein A Chromatography Resin
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Life Sciences
Food & Beverage Testing
Environmental Testing
Other
