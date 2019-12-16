Global Chromatography Resin Sales Increased From 800.3 K L In 2013 To 1035.9 K L In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Chromatography Resins Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market.

The global sales of Chromatography Resin increased from 800.3 K L in 2013 to 1035.9 K L in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.66%. In 2017, the global Chromatography Resin market is led by North America. The global Chromatography Resin market is valued at 1146.70 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1673.37 M USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2017 and 2023.

This report focuses on the Chromatography Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Market Segment by Type, covers

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Other

