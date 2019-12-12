Global Choline Chloride Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Choline Chloride Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Choline chloride is a quaternary ammonium salt and an organic compound. It is white crystalline solid and colorless in its liquid form. Choline chloride is used as a nutritional component in animal feed which accelerate the growth of different pets & animal, such as chicken, rabbit, pig, horse, and mice. It is present in animal feed as free choline or in its esterified forms such as, phosphocholine, glycerophosphocholine, and phosphatidylcholine.

In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 54.07% of the global consumption volume in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Choline Chloride market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 665 million by 2024, from US$ 610.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Choline Chloride business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Choline Chloride market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Choline Chloride value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Balchem

Balaji Amines

Eastman

Algry Química

Jubilant Life Sciences

BASF

Impextraco

MGC Advanced Chemical

VIV Interchem

Yokkaichi Chemical

Liaoning Bicochem

Jinan Asia Pharmaceutical

Aocter Group

GHW

Kangtai Chemical

Jujia Biotech

Dazheng Feed Science & Technology

NB Group

Market Segment by Type, covers

50% Purity

60% Purity

70% Purity

75% Purity

98% Purity

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Animal Feeds

Fracturing Fluids

Food and Pharmaceuticals

Others

