Global Cholesterol Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Cholesterol is a kind of sterol or steroid, of which the chemical formula is C27H46O. Cholesterol is a kind of flaky crystal under solid state, white and odorless. At present, cholesterol is mainly produced with lanolin and is industrially applied as raw materials of Vitamin D3, additive to prawn feed, medicine, as well cosmetics emulsifier and etc. Cholesterol is used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic and crustacean feed applications.

The cholesterol industry concentration is relatively high and the industry scale is relatively small. In global market, the production of cholesterol increases from 657.4 MT in 2014 to 867.2 MT in 2025, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%.

In 2018, the global cholesterol market is led by Europe, capturing about 55.78% of global cholesterol production. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.03% global production share.Dishman is the world leader, holding 55.78% production market share in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cholesterol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cholesterol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dishman

NK

Zhejiang Garden

Nippon Fine Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

NF Grade

BP Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

