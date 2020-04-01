Global Chloromethanes Market by Major Players(Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, INEOS, Kem One, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay), Volume, Development, Opportunities, & Forecast to 2025

Global Chloromethanes Market By Type (Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, Carbon Tetrachloride) By Application (Refrigerant, Pharmaceuticals, Silicone polymers, Chemical intermediate, Cleaning Solutions, Coating, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Chloromethanes Market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition. The Global Chloromethanes Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Chemical industry. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of Chemical industry.
Market Analysis: Global Chloromethanes Market
The Global Chloromethanes Market is expected to reach 4199.05 kilotons by 2025, from USD 3213.42 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast by 2025.
Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Global Chloromethanes Market
- AGC
- Alfa Aesar
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Ercros S.A
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
- INEOS, Kem One
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.Ltd.
- Solvay
- SRF Limited
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Siemens Corporation among others.
Market Drivers:
- High demand from chemical industries
- Growing demand for chloromethane from end use industries
- Rising demand for the manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients
Market Restraint:
- Strict government regulations
- Highly flamable and toxic
- Europe is highly regulated to industrial toxic gas emissions.
Market Definition: Global Chloromethanes Market
Chloromethane is a derivative of methane. It is highly flammable, toxic and colourless gas with a faint sweet smell. It is produced by the chemical reaction between hydrogen chloride and methanol. It is shipped as a liquid under its vapor pressure. Initially, chloromethane used to be utilized as a refrigerant but discontinued due to its toxicity and flammability. This is widely utilized in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and silicone industry and is used in another chemical too. One of the factors which will drive the chloromethane market is the growth of automotive and electronics market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2017, 73.5 million passenger cars were introduced by international automotive industry and in 2018; passenger car sales are expected to grow to about 81.6 million units. As compared to 2017, the European electronics industry is expected to rise by around 2% in 2018. According to Outlook magazine, in 2016, China’s light vehicle market was increased by a record 25.4 million units from 3.26 million units, with almost 14.7% increase in the market. Thus, this drive the silicones market and further augment demand for chloromethane in forecasting period.
Segmentation: Global Chloromethanes Market
- By Type
- Methyl Chloride
- Methylene Chloride
- Chloroform
- Carbon Tetrachloride
- By Application
- Refrigerant
- Pharmaceuticals
- Silicone polymers
- Chemical intermediate
- Cleaning Solutions
- Coating
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Chloromethanes Market
The global chloromethanes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chloromethanes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the Report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global chloromethanes market
- Analyze and forecast the chloromethanes market on the basis of type and application
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and application
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
