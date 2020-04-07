Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market is Rising to a Valuation of $3.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.1%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The chlorinated polyvinylchloride market is anticipated to rise at a remarkable close to 10% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The stellar growth of chlorinated polyvinylchloride market is mainly attributed to a host of applications of chlorinated polyvinylchloride in building structures. Plumbing distribution of both hot and cold water, hydronic piping, and reclaimed water piping are some key areas where chlorinated polyvinylchloride finds use. Apart from this, safety of material for potable water, corrosion resistance, and noise resistance are some outstanding features of chlorinated polyvinylchloride.

This report researches the worldwide Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc. In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 C to 90-125 C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground.

The Middle East chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption market is led by Saudi Arabia, holding about 37.81% of consumption market in 2016. Iran is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) are concentrated in Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical and Gaoxin Chemical. Lubrizol is the world leader.

CPVC has better mechanical properties, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical properties and flame retardant self-extinguishing properties, and it can be widely used in chemical, construction and other fields to replace wood and steel. The major fields are including pipe, pipe fittings industry, power cable casing industry, coatings and adhesives industry, resin modifier industry and other industries.

In recent years, the switch from metal to CPVC in pipes used in buildings such as homes and factories, etc., in Asian countries such as India and the Middle East have been progressing. In parallel, construction demand concomitant with economic growth is also booming. Consequently, demand for CPVC is growing every year, and solid expansion is also expected in the future.

Middle East market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, CPVC sales will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of CPVC is estimated to be 32360 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Arkema

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xiangsheng Plastic

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Breakdown Data by Type

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Breakdown Data by Application

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing

Others

Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

