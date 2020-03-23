Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2018-2023

Global Chiral Chemicals Market Information By Technology (Traditional Separation Method, Asymmetric Preparation Method, Biological Separation Method), Application (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, Flavors And Fragrances, Others), And Region- Forecast To 2023

Market Analysis

The chiral compounds consist of a carbon atom at the middle that is attached to four unalike substitutes. The left-hand and the right-hand configurations are also known as the enantiomers. Furthermore, the chiral molecule stereocenter is not solely a carbon atom; but it would also consist of the trivalent sulfur compounds and tetravalent phosphorus. The enantiomers mainly possess similar physical properties but the only difference which exists in the rotational direction. Commercially, the enantiomers and its separation are difficult. The enantiomers are generally separated by various processing methods including asymmetric, traditional, and biological method.

The driving factors preferring the global chiral chemicals market and its growth are growing demand for the chiral chemicals in the life science and other pharmaceutical application along with mounting agrochemicals industries in the various developing market. Furthermore, the growing product penetration in various agrochemical industries is also projected to drive the growth of the Global Chiral Chemicals Market. Besides, investments and expansions in chiral chemicals market coupled with the various research & development work by the key industry players are anticipated to offer ample opportunities across the entire value chain.

Market Segmentation

The global chiral chemicals market is classified on the basis of its application, technology, and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the global chiral chemicals market is divided into flavors, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, fragrances, and others. Based on its technology, the global market is segmented into asymmetric preparation method, traditional separation method, and biological separation method.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global chiral chemicals market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global chiral chemicals market include companies like BASF SE (Germany), Strem Chemicals, Inc (U.S.), Solvias AG (Switzerland), Johnson Matthey Plc (U.K.), Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd (China), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn (U.S.), Tyche Industries Limited (India), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nanjing Legend Pharmaceutical (China), Flamma S.p.An (Italy), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising demand of chiral chemicals in pharmaceutical application

4.2.2 Growing pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies.

4.2.3 Increasing demand of chiral chemical in agrochemical industry

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Environmental issues related to use of chiral pesticides

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Key players in this market are focusing on R & D for increasing application scope for chiral chemical.

4.4.2 Biocatalytic synthesis of Chiral Chemical provides new avenues for market players.

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Chiral chemicals Producers

5.1.3 Chiral chemicals Distributors

