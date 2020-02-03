Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2023

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Synopsis

Globally, the chip scale package LED Market is expected to grow from USD 743.8 million in 2018 to USD 1,807.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Chip scale package LED is an advancement over traditional LEDs where the packaging process includes attachment of a die with an interposer (ceramic substrate), resulting into a packaged LED. In the manufacturing process of a chip scale package LED, the packaging processes are avoided as the chip is singulated and coated using phosphor. Once the wafer is diced, a chip scale package LED becomes ready for use on a PCB. By eliminating many production processes, the manufacturing cost of chip scale LED is also much lesser than a traditional LED. This also reduces the chances of manufacturing defective products.

The major driving factors for the chip scale package LED market are low manufacturing cost, and high package density. The product is expected to witness a huge adoption in the automotive sector. The applications in general lighting is another big opportunity for the chip scale package LED market to grow with significant rate in the upcoming years. Limited applications of the chip scale package LEDs acts as a major restraining factor for the market. In the applications segment, the backlighting unit (BLU) is expected to dominate the market in terms of market size during the forecast size due to its high demand in electronic products, such as TV, monitor, and other display systems.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Key players

The prominent players in Chip scale package LED market are Lumileds Holding B.V. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), LG Innotek (South Korea), Epistar Corp. (Taiwan), Cree, Inc. (US), Genesis Photonics Inc. (Taiwan), Semileds Corporation (Taiwan), and Lextar Electronics Corporation (Taiwan).

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Competitive Analysis

According to the latest trend in the chip scale package LED market, most enterprises are expanding their technological capabilities, with increased investments in research and developments activities. Most of the companies have adopted inorganic strategy to expand their businesses, wherein, partnership and collaboration accounted for XX%, whereas; merger & acquisition accounted for XX% of the overall key development undergone by the key players in the market.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segmentation.

The global chip scale package LED Market is segmented into application, power range, and region/country.

By application, the market is segmented into backlighting unit (BLU), general lighting, automotive lighting, flash lighting, and others.

By power range, the market is segmented into high power and low- and mid-power.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Regional Analysis

The global market for chip scale package LED is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global chip scale package LED market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the chip scale package LED market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is considered as the most potential region in terms of development and adoption of chip scale package LEDs in the areas of smartphone and display systems. The region has a huge potential for revenue generation in the chip scale package LED market, particularly from consumer electronics industry verticals. China is expected to be the dominating country in the Chip scale package LED market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The region has presence of many innovative semiconductor companies that support in boosting growth of chip scale LED products in the region. US is the leading country in the North America region in terms of market share and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years.

Intended Audience

LED Foundaries

Wafer suppliers

EPI Houses

Display System Manufacturers

Semiconductor component suppliers

Standard Making Bodies and Associations

Venture Capitalists

Resellers and Distributors

Original Equipment Manufacturers/Original Device Manufacturers

End User Industries

