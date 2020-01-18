GLOBAL CHESS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

The global Chess market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chess market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Chess in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chess in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chess market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chess market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The House of Staunton

ChessSUA

CNCHESS

ChessBaron

Shri Ganesh (India) International

Chessncrafts

Chessbazaar.com

Official Staunton

ABC-CHESS.com

Yiwu Linsai

Market size by Product

Wooden Chess

Glass Chess

Plastic Chess

Market size by End User

Indoor Sports

Indoor Entertainment

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Chess market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Chess market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Chess companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Chess submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chess are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Chess market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chess Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Chess Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Wooden Chess

1.4.3 Glass Chess

1.4.4 Plastic Chess

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Chess Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Indoor Sports

1.5.3 Indoor Entertainment

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chess Market Size

2.1.1 Global Chess Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Chess Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Chess Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Chess Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Chess Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Chess Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Chess Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Chess Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Chess Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Chess Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Chess Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Chess Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Chess Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Chess Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Chess Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Chess Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Chess Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Chess Sales by Product

4.2 Global Chess Revenue by Product

4.3 Chess Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Chess Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The House of Staunton

11.1.1 The House of Staunton Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The House of Staunton Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 The House of Staunton Chess Products Offered

11.1.5 The House of Staunton Recent Development

11.2 ChessSUA

11.2.1 ChessSUA Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ChessSUA Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ChessSUA Chess Products Offered

11.2.5 ChessSUA Recent Development

11.3 CNCHESS

11.3.1 CNCHESS Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 CNCHESS Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 CNCHESS Chess Products Offered

11.3.5 CNCHESS Recent Development

11.4 ChessBaron

11.4.1 ChessBaron Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 ChessBaron Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 ChessBaron Chess Products Offered

11.4.5 ChessBaron Recent Development

11.5 Shri Ganesh (India) International

11.5.1 Shri Ganesh (India) International Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Shri Ganesh (India) International Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Shri Ganesh (India) International Chess Products Offered

11.5.5 Shri Ganesh (India) International Recent Development

11.6 Chessncrafts

11.6.1 Chessncrafts Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Chessncrafts Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Chessncrafts Chess Products Offered

11.6.5 Chessncrafts Recent Development

11.7 Chessbazaar.com

11.7.1 Chessbazaar.com Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Chessbazaar.com Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Chessbazaar.com Chess Products Offered

11.7.5 Chessbazaar.com Recent Development

11.8 Official Staunton

11.8.1 Official Staunton Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Official Staunton Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Official Staunton Chess Products Offered

11.8.5 Official Staunton Recent Development

11.9 ABC-CHESS.com

11.9.1 ABC-CHESS.com Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 ABC-CHESS.com Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 ABC-CHESS.com Chess Products Offered

11.9.5 ABC-CHESS.com Recent Development

11.10 Yiwu Linsai

11.10.1 Yiwu Linsai Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Yiwu Linsai Chess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Yiwu Linsai Chess Products Offered

11.10.5 Yiwu Linsai Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3891303-global-chess-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



