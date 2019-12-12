Global Chelating Agents Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Chelating Agents Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Chelating agents are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. They are also known as chelants, chelators, or sequestering agents.
According to this study, over the next five years the Chelating Agents market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2492.8 million by 2024, from US$ 2089.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chelating Agents business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chelating Agents market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Chelating Agents value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Innospec
AkzoNobel
DowDuPont
Dongxiao Biotech
Fuyang Biotech
PMP
Kaixiang BioChem
Kemira
Taihe Chem
Huntsman
IRO Chelating
Qingshuiyuan
Jungbunzlauer
Langyatai
Roquette Freres
Unischem
ADM
AVA Chemicals
Tosoh
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hydroxycarboxylic Acids
Organophosphonates
Aminopolycarboxylates
Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts
Others
Aminopolycarboxylates had the highest revenue share in 2018, over 50%.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Detergent
Water Treatment
Personal Care
Pulp & Paper
Food & Beverage
Others
In 2018, according to application, detergent sales is the highest, reaching 39.83%, followed by water treatment and the personal care, accounted for 18.33% and 12.67% respectively.
