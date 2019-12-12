Global Chelating Agents Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Chelating Agents Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Chelating agents are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. They are also known as chelants, chelators, or sequestering agents.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chelating Agents market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2492.8 million by 2024, from US$ 2089.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chelating Agents business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/130499/global-chelating-agents-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chelating Agents market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chelating Agents value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Innospec

AkzoNobel

DowDuPont

Dongxiao Biotech

Fuyang Biotech

PMP

Kaixiang BioChem

Kemira

Taihe Chem

Huntsman

IRO Chelating

Qingshuiyuan

Jungbunzlauer

Langyatai

Roquette Freres

Unischem

ADM

AVA Chemicals

Tosoh

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Organophosphonates

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts

Others

Aminopolycarboxylates had the highest revenue share in 2018, over 50%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detergent

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others

In 2018, according to application, detergent sales is the highest, reaching 39.83%, followed by water treatment and the personal care, accounted for 18.33% and 12.67% respectively.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/130499/global-chelating-agents-market

Related Information:

North America Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

China Chelating Agents Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US