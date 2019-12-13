Global Chelating Agents Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Chelating Agents Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Chelating Agents Sales Was 1421.2 K MT In 2018

Chelating agents are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. They are also known as chelants, chelators, or sequestering agents.

Chelating agents have a ring-like center which forms at least two bonds with the metal ion allowing it to be excreted. Chelating agents are usually organic compounds (a compound that contains carbon).

The global chelating agents sales was 1421.2 K MT in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% from 2018 to 2026. The global chelating agents market was valued at USD 2135.81 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3021.76 million by 2026. Overall, the chelating agents products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of chelating agents are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech, DowDuPont, Dongxiao Biotech, Kaixiang BioChem, Taihe Chem, PMP, Kemira, and others. Biodegradable chelating agents are likely to capture a significant share of the chelating agents market in the coming years, especially in EU and USA, owing to potential health and environmental hazards associated with non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds.

Chelating agents have a wide range of application. The agrochemicals industry presents immense growth opportunities for the chelating agents market. Pharmaceutical and water treatment industries also offer huge potential. Cleaners & detergents and pulp & paper industries have largely contributed to the overall consumption of chelating agents in this region. The demand for chelating agents is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In the past few years, the price of chelating agents shows fluctuation and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in increasing the cost of chelating agents.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in chelating agents industry will become more intense.

