Global Cheese Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cheese Markets accounted for $1,39,971 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,78,067 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Changing food habits, increasing fast food chains and over-consumption of pasta, pizzas and easy availability of raw materials such as milk are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the perishable nature of the cheese products and stringent government rules are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/326969

Cheese is one of the most consumed food products, owing to its high nutritious value along with the presence of necessary vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. It is a rich source of calcium that helps maintain strong teeth and increases bone strength. Further, cheese contains linoleic acid and sphingolipids, which helps prevent cancer. Moreover, vitamin B present in cheese can reduce blood pressure, provided the sodium content is low in cheese. Preparation of cheese involves standardization, pasteurization, the addition of desired starter cultures, and other processes leading to the formation of its different varieties. In addition, advancement in cheese processing, such as the use of nanoliposomes in micro-encapsulation, results in increased vitamins and minerals content of cheese.

Based on Distribution Channel, the hypermarket segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. This was due to an increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets in developed (the US, Germany, France, and Italy) and developing economies (Brazil, India, and China). Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Carrefour are some of the supermarkets and hypermarkets that have increased the availability of cheese products in the market. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Cheese market. Indian cheese market is expected to show double-digit growth. India is one of the largest markets for pizzas that sources mozzarella cheese locally. Due to the increasing cheese consumption in India, several global firms such as Kraft Cheese and Fromageries Bel and Arla Cheese have started capturing the Indian market

Some of the key players profiled in the Cheese Market include Arla Foods, Associated Milk Producers Inc, Bel Group, Britannia Industries Limited, Fonterra Food, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis Group, Saputo Inc and Savencia Sa.

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=94860