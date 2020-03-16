Global Cheese Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025 | Arla Foods Limited, Bongrain AG, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Leprino Foods Company Inc., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV

The demand for cheese was and still is popular among travel foods due to its portability, long shelf life. Cheese is a highly nutritious and pleasant-tasting milk-derived food product found in a wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas. The taste & texture of cheese varies in accordance with the process of making and region. It is widely consumed as an important ingredient in dietary plans, Fast food restaurants and outlets, and household dishes. Thus, Increase in the fast food industry, and increasing household food budget in developing countries are some of the key factors driving the cheese market. Also, rising health-conscious population across the world is likely to fuel the demand for cheese during the forecast period.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Cheese Market, by Type, by Product type, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” – The global cheese market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Due to the changing lifestyle and fast- pace working hours, consumers have less time for exercise. Therefore, food with less fat content is preferred to stay fit. Moreover, due to an increase in obesity-related problems, most people are avoiding food with high-fat content thus, increased the demand for low-fat cheese. Low-fat cheese contains fewer amounts of saturated fat, low sodium content. Mixing of cheese with other local popular ingredients also helps to develop new flavors coupled with improvement in packaging techniques can create opportunities for players emerged in the target market.

The major factors pushing the growth of the global cheese market are increasing process food consumption and the growing fast-food industry. Driving factors such as the increased consumption of processed food, changing lifestyle, growing urbanization, and the rise in disposable income will set to witness considerable growth in the cheese market. Being used in cooking on a wide range, cheese is expected to be used even more frequently due to the increased number of fast food consumption and changes in eating patterns all over the world.

Natural Cheese Witnesses Higher Demand on Account of Taste and Texture of the overall Cheese market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global cheese market is divided into Natural and unprocessed cheese. Natural cheese is the leading segment owing to high demand from consumers due to its fresh flavor and texture. Due to an increase in health awareness among the consumer, natural cheese is preferred over the processed formulation. In addition, due to their nutritional qualities, unique taste and increasing health consciousness among consumers. However, cheese has been in use in developed regions for a longer duration, and the taste and texture of natural cheese are gaining popularity over its processed counterpart. Processed cheese is the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

Cheddar cheese segment is projected to be the leading segment of the overall cheese market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global cheese market is divided as mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, Roquefort and others. The global cheddar cheese market is the dominant segment and is expected to dominate in the future owing to its large-scale popularity and a wide range of use in several cuisines across different regions. It can be granted, liquefied, pieced due to its hard texture along with long shelf life compared to mozzarella whereas, parmesan is the fastest growing cheese type in the market.

Europe accounts for largest share of the global cheese market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the cheese market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe, on account to the maximum usage of cheese, holds the highest share of the market. Cheese is an important part of the European diet, and it forms an integral component of most European delicacy dishes. Half of the consumer in Europe depends on cheese for their protein intake, and cheese is still the favorite travel food for European travelers. Thus, the share of the cheese market is expected to witness growth in this region for the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the cheese market in terms of market revenue. The region is projected to witness high demand for process cheese on account of developing countries such as Japan, India and China.

Global Cheese Market: Competitive Landscape

Global cheese market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of varieties. Some of the key players operating in the Global cheese ecosystem are Arla Foods Limited, Bongrain AG, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Leprino Foods Company Inc., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Groupe Lactalis S.A, Almarai Company, Calabro Cheese Corp, Bega Cheese Ltd., and Bletsoe’s Cheese Inc. Most of the major vendors in the global cheese market are actively focused on enhancing their R&D to meet the ongoing demand.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global cheese Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of mouthwash production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

