Global Chargeable Flexible Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Chargeable Flexible Battery Market Was Valued At 32.88 Million US$ In 2017

Flexible batteries are batteries, both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible and rechargeable, unlike traditional rigid and non-chargeable batteries. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of chargeable flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics, novelty packaging, flexible displays and transdermal drug delivery patches.

Global revenue for Chargeable Flexible Battery market was valued at USD 32.88 million in 2017, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 389.82 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.22% between 2017 and 2025. Chargeable Flexible Battery market by volume, which measures output worldwide, is expected to reach 13765 k units in 2017, and will be 193019 k units in 2025 at a CAGR of 39.11%.

The main production regions are Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which account for 10.59%,

25.03%, 54.38% and 10.00% market share respectively in 2018. The main driver factor is the growing demand for wearable devices. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region due to the major wearable devices are produce in China, Korea and Southeast Asia. In the future, China will be the largest demand country of chargeable flexible battery in the world.

The global Chargeable Flexible Battery industry is characterized by several large international manufactures. Therefore, the market share concentration is high. The two largest manufactures account for about 50.27% of total industry revenue in 2017, the key market players include LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, ProLogium, STMicroelectronics and Others.

In terms of product thickness type, 0.25~0.38 mm covered about 64.38% of the market share in 2017, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 39.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Worldwide, Wearable Devices was the largest consumer of Chargeable Flexible Battery, which is responsible for about 49.93% of Chargeable Flexible Battery consumption in 2017. The remaining 50.03% was consumed for IOT (Cards), Medical and other areas.

