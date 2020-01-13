Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global CGM Market , Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter) Market, Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population, & Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global CGM market will be an US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024. This report provides the market data on, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market of 11 countries globally. In the report CGM market has been divided into 2 components: glucose sensors and CGM transmitters. Transmitters & receivers along with sensors are known as standalone CGM systems, which are preinstalled by manufacturer. Sensors are disposable items, which is replaced after every 5-7 days. By geography, this market is studied with respect to major Industrialized Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Canada).

United States has the Highest CGM Market Globally

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.

Countries Specific CGM Reimbursement details are covered in this Report

CGM reimbursement is still in its infancy stages in many countries but policy has been expanding over a period of time and addition of technological device under diabetes management is implemented by many countries. At present CGM is reimbursed for pediatric, gestational diabetes and Type 1 diabetes patients in some countries and it is expected that it will be accessible to all diabetes patients in due course of time. As countries are continuously expanding their diabetes management policy and several positive assessments are being done in favor of CGM it is expected to drive the market in future.

Renub Research latest study “Global CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter) Market, Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population, & Forecast” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global CGM Market. This 187 page report with 163 Figures and 4 Tables studies the

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market from 3 view points:

– CGM Market

– CGM Users

– CGM Reimbursements Policy

Scope of the Report

– CGM Market & Forecast: We have defined CGM market of 11 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2016 and Forecast from 2017 to 2024

– CGM Users & Forecast: We have defined CGM number of Users of 11 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2016 and Forecast from 2017 to 2024

– Reimbursement Policy: Report provides Reimbursement Policy on CGM for 11 countries individually along with global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) reimbursement model

– Diabetes Population: Report covers 11 Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Population Numbers and Forecast

– Growth Factors for CGM: This topic studies the factors which is helping the CGM industry to grow

– Challenges for CGM: This industry shows the problems being faced by the CGM technology

Countries Covered

– United States

– Canada

– Germany

– Australia

– France

– Netherlands

– Switzerland

– Sweden

– Israel

– United Kingdom

– Japan

Key Questions Answered in the Report?

– What is the Global CGM Market & its growth forecast?

– What are the Global CGM Users & its growth forecast?

– What is the CGM market & forecast in 11 countries globally?

– What is the CGM users & forecast in 11 countries globally?

– What is the CGM reimbursement policy in each of these 11 countries?

