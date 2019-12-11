Global CFRP Recycle Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on CFRP Recycle Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. CFRP Recycle is recycling CFRP from end-of-life parts and waste generated in the production process, such as scrap materials, out-of-date prepreg.
According to this study, over the next five years the CFRP Recycle market will register a 13.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 575.7 million by 2024, from US$ 351.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CFRP Recycle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CFRP Recycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the CFRP Recycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Carbon Conversions
Procotex
ELG Carbon Fibre
CFK Valley Recycling
JCMA
Karborek
Adherent Tech
Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
Hadeg Recycling
CRTC
SGL ACF
Sigmatex
CFRI
Market Segment by Type, covers
Chemical Process
Physical Process
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace
Sporting Goods
Automobiles
Industrial Use
Other Applications
