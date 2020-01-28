Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach US$ 185.71 Bn by 2026; Rise in Construction Activities

Ceramic tiles have quickly become one of the most popular types of materials used in building and construction activities. Ceramic tiles are made of sand, natural products, or clays. Once molded into shape, ceramic tiles are fired in a kiln. Ceramic tiles can be either glazed or unglazed, but a majority of homeowners prefer glazed tiles. With their increasing popularity, ceramic tiles are becoming available in hundreds of different designs. Rapid growth of the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific is a key driver of the global ceramic tiles market. Rise in population and increase in disposable incomes are some of the major socio-economic factors responsible for growth of the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic tiles in the region in the near future. Residential replacement, commercial, and new residential are major application segments of the global ceramic tiles market.

Floor tiles and wall tiles are major product segments of the global ceramic tiles market. The others segment comprises countertop tiles, roofing tiles, and ceiling tiles. In terms of demand, the floor tiles segment accounted for a leading i.e. more than 50% share of the market in 2017. Furthermore, this segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of floor tiles in the construction of new residential buildings in developing countries. Application segments of the ceramic tiles market are residential replacement, commercial, new residential, and industrial. The residential replacement segment constituted a major share of the global ceramic tiles market in 2017, due to recovery of the construction industry in developed countries such as the U.S.

Based on region, the global ceramic tiles market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global ceramic tiles market in 2017. Significant rise in building and construction activities in Asia Pacific is a key factor driving the demand for ceramic tiles in the region.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for ceramic tiles at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic tiles market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth of the ceramic tiles market at the global and regional levels.