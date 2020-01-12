Global Centrifugal Water Pump Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2022

The global centrifugal water pump market was valued at $26,649.2 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2016 – 2022. The factors driving the growth of the global market include increasing level of urbanization, rapid industrialization in developing economies, growing water scarcity, and growing construction industry and increasing disposable income.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global centrifugal water pump market, accounting for approximately 43.3% share, which is expected to become 44.8% by 2022. The increasing level of urbanization, rapid industrialization and increasing disposable income are some of the major growth driving factors in the Asia-Pacific centrifugal water pump market, particularly in countries, such as India and China. China was the largest market for centrifugal water pumps in the region in 2015; however, India is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The growing construction of residential and non-residential buildings is driving the demand for centrifugal water pumps. With the increase in infrastructure investment, the demand for centrifugal water pumps will increase. The increasing disposable income of people across the globe has enhanced their living standards with increased spending on houses, thus contributing to the increased demand for centrifugal water pumps.

Moreover, economic growth along with industrialization has increased the demand for centrifugal water pumps. The major companies operating in the Asia-Pacific centrifugal water pump market include Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, and Ebara Corporation.

