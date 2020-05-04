Global Cellulose Film Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Research report comes up with the size of the global Cellulose Film Market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2019 and 2025. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.

The Cellulose Film report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Cellulose Film Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

The global Cellulose Film market was 300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Cellulose film is derived from natural cellulose with raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton pulp, by the chemical process of alkalization, xanthation and casing, etc. It is different from a common paper in its good softness and transparency. It is just like glass. Its low permeability to air, oils, greases, bacteria, and water makes it useful for food packaging, tobacco packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and cosmetic packaging among others.

Major Manufacturer Detail: Futamura Chemical, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Hubei Golden Ring, Yibin Grace

Types of Cellulose Film covered are: Colourless Cellulose Film, Coloured Cellulose Film

Applications of Cellulose Film covered are: Food Packaging, Tobacco Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Other

Cellulose Film ResearchThe industry is highly concentrated, with fewer than 10 companies worldwide. These companies are mainly concentrated in China, Japan and the United Kingdom. The high-end market was once monopolized by Japanese and British companies for a long time. In 2016, Japanese companies acquired Innovia Films cellulose business. In addition, Shandong Henglian New Materials Co., Ltd. has made breakthroughs in research and development in recent years. At present, high-end products are mainly in the hands of these two companies. Due to environmental issues, the government has tightened controls on companies, resulting in a 10% to 15% increase in the price of products in 2018 compared to the same period last year. At present, there is a phenomenon of tight supply in the market. Our analysts believe that with the government’s control and strict internal requirements, it is expected that prices will return to normal in the future, with a 1% to 2% decline (The maturity of the technology and the control of costs) every year.

Regional Analysis For Cellulose Film Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

