Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications.

The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

The global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market is valued at 43700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 257000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellular M2M Connectivity Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

