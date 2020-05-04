Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market growing at a CAGR of 24.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Research report comes up with the size of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2019 and 2025. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.

The global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market was 43700 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 257000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Cellular-based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value-added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises.

Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.M2M refers to the machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Major Manufacturer Detail: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, Aeris Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Telefonica

Types of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services covered are: Communication and Associated Services, Hardware and Associated Services, Software and IT Services

Applications of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services covered are: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Security and Public safety, Others

Regional Analysis For Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

