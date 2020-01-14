Global Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market Analysis 2019 Shows New Applications Boosting Growth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cell-free DNA is DNA that is found in the bloodstream. This can be captured as a biological sample such as blood or serum for disease analysis and is suitable for a range of research applications such as real-time PCR, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing.

Scope of the Report:

– The global Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

– The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

– North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction.

– Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

– This report studies the Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Agilent Technologies

Berry Genomics

BioCAT

Roche

GATC Biotech

Illumina

Merck

Natera

Norgen Biotek

QIAGEN

SeraCare Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aline Biosciences

Promega

STRECK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Kits

Cell Free DNA Automated Instruments

Consumables

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Oncology

Transplant Rejection and Other Disease Condition

Others

