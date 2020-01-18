Global Ceiling Fans Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Ceiling Fans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ceiling Fans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A ceiling fan is a mechanical fan, usually electrically powered, suspended from the ceiling of a room that uses hub-mounted rotating paddles to circulate air.

A ceiling fan rotates much more slowly than an electric desk fan; it cools people effectively by introducing slow movement into the otherwise still, hot air of a room, inducing evaporative cooling. Fans never actually cool air, unlike air-conditioning equipment, but use significantly less power (cooling air is thermodynamically expensive). Conversely, a ceiling fan can also be used to reduce the stratification of warm air in a room by forcing it down to affect both occupants’ sensations and thermostat readings, thereby improving climate control energy efficiency.

For industry structure analysis, the Ceiling Fans industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 36.34% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Ceiling Fans.

The global Ceiling Fans market is valued at 3942.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4290.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Ceiling Fans volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceiling Fans market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Ceiling Fans market is segmented into

AC Ceiling Fans

DC Ceiling Fans

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

Global Ceiling Fans Market: Regional Analysis

The Ceiling Fans market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Ceiling Fans market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Ceiling Fans Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Ceiling Fans market include:

Hunter Fan Company

Casablanca

Emerson Ceiling Fans

Minka

Monte Carlo

Craftmade

Litex

Fanimation

Kichler

Panasonic

Crompton Greaves

Orient fans

Usha

Havells India

SMC

ACC

Midea

MOUNTAINAIR

King of Fans, Inc

Airmate

