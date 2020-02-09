Global CBD Oil Market Projections, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025 with Key Manufacturers

Global CBD Oil Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The CBD Oil Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. CBD is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. Growing awareness about benefits of CBD oil among people and worldwide expansion of young population are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

In addition to this, the medicinal use of CBD oil is quite popular among this demographic Cohort which also propelling the demand of CBD oil across the globe. Moreover, legalization of cannabis-based products in many regions is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, CBD Oils offers several benefits such as can relieve pain, reduce anxiety & depression, alleviate cancer related symptoms, reduce acne and so on. With these benefits demand of CBD Oil is increasing across the globe. However, problems associated with distribution of CBD oil is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of CBD Oil during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global CBD Oil Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising production of CBD and rising prevalence of neurological pain among people across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global CBD Oil market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing concern towards CBD oil among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

Pharma Hemp

Provacan

Hempura CBD

Love Hemp

CBD Life UK

Love CBD

Good Hemp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products

By Application:

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia

Diabetes

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global CBD Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

