Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market Size Was 306.37 Million USD In 2017

Conditioning polymers help hair and skin look and feel better by improving the physical condition of these surfaces. Hair conditioners are intended primarily to make wet hair easier to detangle and comb and to make dry hair smoother, shinier, and more manageable. Skin conditioners primarily moisturize, while providing protection from the drying effects of the sun, wind, and contact with harsh detergents.

Cationic Conditioning Polymers is a concentrated industry with several manufacturers occupy the majority of market share. Dow and Solvay are global leaders in the industry, with sales volume market share reached 24.68% and 19.48% in 2017. Other leading suppliers include Inolex, BASF, Evonik, Lubrizol, AkzoNobel, Ashland, KCI, Clariant, TINCI and Guangzhou DX Chemical. Cationic Conditioning Polymers is a niche market, it would be difficult for a new entrant to enter into the market. The development of product requires long time of investigation and technical advantages. Accordingly, the Cationic Conditioning Polymers product enjoys higher price, namely higher profit than other conditioning agents.

The common cationic polymers used as conditioners in hair and skin care applications are based on guar gum, cellulose, proteins, polypetides, chitosan, lanolin, starches, sugars and amino silicones. However, most of products are based on cellulose quaternary ammonium salts. Also, guar gum polymer derivates are playing an increasingly important role on the market, especially in the past decade. In 2017, Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers is estimated to take 34.82% of the market while share of Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers is estimated to be 55.26%.

The demand of the total conditioning agent market is forecasted to be stable, due to the smooth demand trend, while market of Cationic Conditioning Polymers would be growing popular owing to its advantage in presence. The Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers market size was 306.37 million USD in 2017 and it will be 477.39 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 6.54% from 2017 to 2024.

