Global Catalase Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Catalase, an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into oxygen and water, is present in the peroxides of cells. Catalase is used in the food industry to remove hydrogen peroxide and is also used in food packaging to prevent food from being oxidized.

In terms of volume, the global Catalase Production was 14833 MT in 2018, and it is predicted to reach 20850 MT in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.77%. In 2018, the global Catalase market is led by Europe, capturing about 26.45% of global Catalase consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.55% of consumption share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Catalase market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 464.5 million by 2024, from US$ 412.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Catalase business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Catalase market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Catalase value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Novozymes

Habio

Sunson

GenoFocus

Beijing Winovazyme Biotech

Jiangyin BSDZYME

Hunan Lerkam

Youtell Biochemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Textile Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Environmental Protection

Electronics

Other

