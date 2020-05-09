Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019-2025: Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, etc.

The research study, titled “Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market Research Report 2019,” evaluates the historical performance and the current status of this market for a detailed understanding, emphasizing especially on the dynamics of the demand and supply of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics in 2025.

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) or Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (CRPC), a type of prostate cancer that typically recurs after administering androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is gaining prominence in the prostate cancer market. The global CRPC market is poised to expand at a significant pace, owing to high unmet clinical need, limited survival benefits, growing prevalence rates and fast emerging treatment modifications. The market growth would pivot around the novel breakthrough treatments responsible for reaping survival benefits. The survival benefit would be instrumental in governing the peak sales and market penetration of novel approved drugs.Promising drug pipeline, evolving treatment patterns, emerging untapped non-metastatic CRPC space and augmented patient awareness are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Further, untapped CRPC market in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region would also accelerate the overall market growth during the forecast period. Untapped non-metastatic CRPC settings would further bolster the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as premium pricing of CRPC drugs, uncertain reimbursement policies and lack of differentiation in mechanism of action among the approved and novel agents are likely to curtail the market growth.The market would gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and third-world countries such as Africa and Latin America. The large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improved government funding towards cancer and growing awareness about prostate cancer would be some of the prime reasons responsible for the unparalleled market growth in these regions. However, oncologists/urologists reluctance towards adoption of these premium treatments in countries like India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators.In 2018, the global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market size was 5860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2025.

This report presents a detailed study of the global market for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities at length. The examination of the prominent trends, driving forces, and the challenges assist the market participants and stakeholders to understand the issues they will have to face while operating in the worldwide market for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics in the long run.

The research study further offers a study of the existing status of the key regional markets for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics, namely, China, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of Asia

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market

Several segments of the worldwide Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market have also been discussed in this research report

It further maps the competitive landscape of this Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market by evaluating the company profiles of the leading market players, such as Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, Bayer AG

On the basis of the product, the market has been classified into: Oral Therapy, Injectable Therapy

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into: Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

