Global Casting Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2019 to 2023

Casting refers to the delivery of audio, video or other media types from a user’s mobile device or PC to a Television or Connected TV device.

Scope of the Report:

Casting Device growth depends greatly on primary entertainment streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, and ecosystems like Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. Increasing options for watching content on smartphones, laptops, and tablets, coupled with the changing consumer behavior and adoption of several casting devices, are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Casting Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Casting Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Microsoft

Google

Sony

ASUSTeK Computer

LGs

Roku

Samsung

Apple

Ignite Technologies

Philips

Hisense

Panasonic

Nvidia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Smart TVs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-learning

Web-browsing

Real-time Entertainment

Social Networking

Gaming

Others

