Global Casing Centralizer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Casing Centralizer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-casing-centralizer-market_p106548.html

GlobalCasing Centralizer Market Revenue Was Valued At 395.34 M USD In 2017

Casing Centralizer is a device used to place the casing at the center of the hole so as to improve the efficiency of the cementing. It is an important device because if theCasing Centralizer touches the formation at any part of the hole, then cement slurry does not pass through the area of the contact resulting in a poor cementing job.

The global revenue ofCasing Centralizer market was valued at 395.34 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 670.10 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 6.82%.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers inCasing Centralizer market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market forCasing Centralizer in 2017. The price ofCasing Centralizer is closely related to the price of the raw materials-steel. Fluctuating with the fluctuation of steel price, the price of the Casting Centralizer is not expected to fluctuate greatly.

In the industry, Neoz Energy profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Halliburton and National Oilwell Varco ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.72%, 13.75% and 12.72% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types ofCasing Centralizer, including Spring Type Centralizer, Rigid Centralizer, Semi Rigid Centralizer and Others. And Spring Type Centralizer is the main type forCasing Centralizer, and the Spring Type Centralizer reached a sales volume of approximately 5521 K Unit in 2017, with 45.61% of global sales volume.

Casing Centralizer technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-casing-centralizer-market_p106548.html

