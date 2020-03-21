Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market”, This report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The rollout of carrier Wi-Fi has been hampered up until now by the lack of standards which make the process seamless and transparent for the subscriber.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, the market is expected to grow tremendously in the U.S. due to increased data traffic and fluctuating loads of networks. The mobile subscriptions in India and China are growing by leaps and bounds. With the growing penetration of smartphones, the consumption of mobile traffic is bound to increase in these regions making Asia Pacific an emerging market for Carrier Wi-Fi, paving way for new opportunities to telecom operators.

The worldwide market for Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ruckus Wireless

Alcatel-Lucent Inc.

ADTRAN Inc.

Airvana Inc.

Aruba Networks Inc.

BelAir Networks Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Access Points

Wireless LAN Controllers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Tablets

Phablets

Other

