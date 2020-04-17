Global Carpet and Rugs Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Carpet and Rugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 113 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Carpet and Rugs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The carpet and rugs are used for a variety of purposes, including insulating a person’s feet from a cold tile or concrete floor, making a room more comfortable as a place to sit on the floor.

The carpet and rugs market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as its increase in demand from the residential and non-residential sectors and the rise in the renovation activities in both the residential and non-residential infrastructures. In the regions with very cold temperatures, carpets and rugs help in maintaining the temperature of the floor and also in thermal conductivity. The increase in consumer spending also tends to increase the use of carpets and rugs for bringing aesthetic improvements to home and office spaces. The market is further driven by the increase in awareness of use of eco-friendly materials for carpets.

The global Carpet and Rugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carpet and Rugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carpet and Rugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carpet and Rugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Carpet and Rugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carpet and Rugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Mohawk Industries

Taekett

Shaw Industries Group

Dixie Group

Home Depot

Tai Ping Carpets International

Interface

Victoria

Market by Product Type:

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-Punched

Market size by End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Carpet and Rugs market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Carpet and Rugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Carpet and Rugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Carpet and Rugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carpet and Rugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

