Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market is Projected 29.62 Bn Growth by 2026 | A report by Hangcha, Siemens, Toyoto Industries Corporation, Terex Corporation, Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp.& Exp. Co., Ltd, Textron Ground Support Equipment Incorportated and others

Cargo handling equipment is that equipment which is used for the loading and discharging operations. Cargo cranes, elevators, belt conveyers, side shifters, and cargo pumping systems are some of the cargo handling equipment. There are different cargos handling equipment depending upon the different types of cargo. The most common transported method of cargo is container as they can be transported by all the three methods – air, water and land. Base twistlock, semi- automatic twistlock, midlocks, hanging staker, lashing rods, turnbuckle and bottle screw, spammer, emergency tool and grease are some of the important cargo handling equipment.
Market Analysis:
Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.1 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 29.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the cargo transportation is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Key Competitors:
- Hangcha
- Siemens
- Toyoto Industries Corporation
- Terex Corporation
- Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp.& Exp. Co., Ltd
- Textron Ground Support Equipment Incorportated
- HYSTER
- JBT
- TLD
- KION GROUP AG
- Hoist Liftruck Mfg, LLC.
- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
- Gantrex
- Cargotec
- Konecranes
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- SANY GROUP
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Kalmar, part of Cargotec launched a new range of equipment which includes reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklifts. For easy handling of the containers and other industrial applications these machines will have spreader or hook.
- In December 2016, Meclift announced the launch of their two new ranges of heavy- duty reach trucks – ML4212R and ML1812R. These new model have the ability to place a 30t steel coil in the middle of 20ft container at a load centre of around 3m.
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increasing demand for air and land cargo transportation is driving the market.
- Technological development in the cargo handling equipment is driving market.
- The high price of the cargo handling machine is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.
- Lack of synchronization is another factor restraining the growth.
Segmentation :
Equipment Type
- Aviation Dollies
- Stacker
- Pallet Jack
- Loader
- Conveyor System
- Automated Guided Vehicle
- Forklift Trucks
- Cranes
- Rubber- Tired Gantry Cranes
- Straddle Carrier
- Reach Stacker
- Terminal Tractors
Application
- Air Cargo
- Marine Cargo
- Land Cargo
- By Propulsion
- Diesel
- Electric
Product
- Trucks
- Man Lifts
- Rail Pushers
- Electric Pallet Jacks
- Excavators
- Tractors
- Bulldozers
- Side Picks
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global cargo handling equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cargo handling equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
